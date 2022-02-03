Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LNC traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $67.21. 153,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,057. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

