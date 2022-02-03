Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,100 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

