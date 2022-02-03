Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.11 and its 200 day moving average is $318.08. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
