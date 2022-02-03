Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Lion Group worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 185,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

