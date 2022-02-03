LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LIQT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,074 shares of company stock worth $498,161. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 407,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

