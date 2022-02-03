Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 293,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Liquid Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YVR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

