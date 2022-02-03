Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 179.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 30.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

