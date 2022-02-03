Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Down 8.3%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.64. 5,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

