Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.
NYSE LTHM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
