Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

