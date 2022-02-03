LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.68. 18,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 893,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.