LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of RAMP opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

