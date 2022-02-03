Lobstex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $252,527.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $958,802.69 and $252,527.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 164.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,106,376 coins and its circulating supply is 23,030,949 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

