LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 14.7% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $733,332.90 and $2,771.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00345325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006830 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.01231431 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.