Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
