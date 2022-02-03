Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 57,199 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.