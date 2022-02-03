Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4,401.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

