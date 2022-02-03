Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.25% of Tetra Tech worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

