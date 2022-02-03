Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.08% of Toro worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

