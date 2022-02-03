Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $17.02 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

