Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $23.20 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

