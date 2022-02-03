Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $4,389,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

