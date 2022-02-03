Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

