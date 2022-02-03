Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.15 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.81 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

