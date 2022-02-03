Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $4.06 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snap by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Snap by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $254,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

