Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $237.15 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.38. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

