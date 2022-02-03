Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

