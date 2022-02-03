Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 46,183 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,183 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.26% of Azure Power Global worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $405,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $41.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

