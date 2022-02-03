L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.67.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

About L'Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

