Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

