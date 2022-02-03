Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 851,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $176,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 61,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.72. 25,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,031. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

