LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 834,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

LPLA stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.39. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

