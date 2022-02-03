Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LUCRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

