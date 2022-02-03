Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.66.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.44 on Monday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,128 shares of company stock worth $1,110,328 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

