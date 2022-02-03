LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.38.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

