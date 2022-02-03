M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,503. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

