M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 422,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

