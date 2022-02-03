M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 422,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
