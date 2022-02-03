M3F Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

M3F Inc. reduced its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the period. Republic First Bancorp makes up approximately 2.8% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $82,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.