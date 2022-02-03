M3F Inc. Grows Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Rhinebeck Bancorp makes up 1.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 4.59% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

