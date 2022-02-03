Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

PYPL stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

