Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

GS opened at $363.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.18 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

