Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.