Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.21.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

