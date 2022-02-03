Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 83,894 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Kimco Realty worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

