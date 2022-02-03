Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 200,245 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,245 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $294.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average is $321.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,422 shares of company stock worth $8,049,797. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

