Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 45,851 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.89 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.