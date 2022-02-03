Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,906 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $517.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $401.78 and a one year high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

