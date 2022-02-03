MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.93

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 18856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

