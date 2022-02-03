Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,999 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 96,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

