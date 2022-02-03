Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $686.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $752.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.