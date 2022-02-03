Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $479.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.42 and its 200 day moving average is $441.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

